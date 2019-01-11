Listen Live Sports

Vail Resorts’ stock falls on lowered profit forecast

January 11, 2019 11:23 am
 
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Shares of Vail Resorts are falling after the ski resort company lowered one of its full-year forecasts because of fewer guests in early December.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said Friday that it now anticipates fiscal 2019 resort reported EBITDA — or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — to be slightly below the low end of its prior range of $718 million to $750 million.

Vail said its resorts in Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia and Lake Tahoe in particular also suffered over the holidays from “increased weather variability.”

The stock dropped $25.39, or 11.8 percent, to $189.24 in morning trading. Earlier shares traded at $181.96, their lowest point since March 2017.

