Video shows Waffle House workers put food on unconscious man

January 11, 2019 10:28 am
 
LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — A video shows two Waffle House employees putting salt, a slice of cheese and ketchup on an unconscious man’s head and now the company says the workers at the Atlanta area location have been fired.

News outlets report the video on Instagram also shows the employees playing with the man like a puppet while he was passed-out. They’re seen moving his head and body while he slumped at a counter seat in the Lithonia eatery last week.

Waffle House says in Thursday statement that the workers were terminated. The Norcross-based restaurant chain says it has been in contact with and apologized to the customer.

A DeKalb County police report says officers had been sent to the Waffle House and that the man was intoxicated.

