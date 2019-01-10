Listen Live Sports

Virginia firm says it has license to study medical marijuana

January 10, 2019 4:38 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A research firm in Virginia says it has gotten a federal license to import high-quality extracts of marijuana for medical research.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Sanyal Biotechnology will soon embark on a series of critical studies into treatment of various diseases and disorders.

Sanyal CEO Rebecca Caffrey said the license is the broadest ever issued to a U.S. company. And it allows it allows the firm to import high-quality cannabis extracts that aren’t available in the U.S.

Sanyal operates out of Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk. The company says it’s looking to develop a clinical research facility.

The future research headquarters may not be in Virginia. But the company said it still wants to conduct a 200-person clinical trial in the state’s Hampton Roads region.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

