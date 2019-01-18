Listen Live Sports

Woman sues luxury resort after severe allergic reaction

January 18, 2019 8:44 am
 
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A luxury Massachusetts resort has been sued by a woman with a nut allergy who landed in the hospital after being served a veggie burger containing cashews.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the suit filed in federal court in Springfield this week against Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort in Lenox alleges negligence, breach of warranty, breach of contract and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. It seeks unspecified damages.

Kristin Chu Smart, of New York City, says she and her mother paid $3,000 for a weekend at the resort in December 2017.

Smart says she informed numerous staff at the resort, including her server, she was allergic to nuts and was assured there were none in her food.

A Canyon Ranch spokeswoman said she could not comment on pending litigation.

This story has been corrected to change to ‘litigation’ instead of ‘legislation’ in the last paragraph.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

