The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
1 month after Mexico pipeline fire, toll stands at 130 dead

February 18, 2019 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say that one month after a fiery explosion at an illegally tapped gasoline pipeline, the death toll stands at 130.

The government of central Hidalgo state says 62 of the 81 people injured in the Jan. 18 fire have died at hospitals. Sixty-eight others died at the scene, most too badly charred to be identified.

The government said Monday that 15 people remain hospitalized, two of them in very serious condition and six in serious condition.

The explosion occurred as a crowd in the town of Tlahuelilpan filled containers with gasoline leaking from the illegal tap.

Residents gathered this week to fill in the irrigation ditch where the gasoline pooled and plan to build a chapel in the alfafa field where the explosion occurred.

