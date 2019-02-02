Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

2 tanker crewmen hurled into ocean while repairing lifeboats

February 8, 2019 10:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says two crewmen repairing lifeboats on an oil tanker were hurled into the ocean when one of the boats launched itself off the ship.

The Charlotte Observer cites a release that says the crewmen were 70 miles (113 kilometers) off the coast of Chincoteague, Virginia, on Wednesday, aboard the Chemtrans Nova. A Coast Guard cutter that was 20 miles (32 kilometers) away rushed to the scene. One man was pulled off the lifeboat, while the other was pulled out of the ocean.

Both men were injured, one suffering a broken leg. Their current conditions are unclear.

It’s unclear for how long they awaited rescue. The ship was delayed by five hours.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Chemtrans Nova sails under the flag of Liberia, and was bound for a Caribbean island from Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.