21 students sickened after eating candy on Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2019 3:30 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — School officials say 21 students from a middle school south of Atlanta have been taken to hospitals after eating candy and snacks on Valentine’s Day.

Authorities with the city of South Fulton say it appeared that the Sandtown Middle School students became ill after eating some type of candy Thursday. They say the children experienced shortness of breath and other reactions.

City spokeswoman Ashley Minter-Osanyinbi says the students were taken to two local hospitals.

Fulton County Schools spokeswoman Susan Romanick says the students were first evaluated by paramedics, and then taken to two Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campuses.

Romanick said she didn’t know what type of candy and snacks were eaten. She said that question is part of an investigation being done by the school system’s police department.

