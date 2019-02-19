Listen Live Sports

A look at companies moving UK business in the age of Brexit

February 19, 2019 11:18 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Honda’s decision to close a plant in Britain comes at a time when businesses are worrying about the potential impact of the country’s looming departure from the European Union.

Here’s a look at companies and organizations that have announced in recent months they would shift operations out of Britain or cut jobs or business in the country.

Nissan – carmaker scrapped plan to make new SUV at plant in Sunderland, England

Panasonic – electronics maker moved European offices to Amsterdam

Dyson – home appliances maker to move headquarters to Singapore

P&O – ferry operator to register fleet under flag of Cyprus, an EU member

Sony – electronics maker to move European base to Amsterdam

Unilever – consumer goods giant wanted to leave UK headquarters but move was stopped by shareholders

Flybmi – airline goes into bankruptcy citing Brexit jitters as one reason

Jaguar Land Rover – most of 4,500 global jobs cut to be made in Britain

Multiple banks – HSBC, Barclays, JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs among those that will move hundreds of jobs to Frankfurt, Dublin or Paris

European Banking Authority – EU agency moving operations to Paris

European Medicines Agency – EU agency moving operations to Amsterdam

