Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Aircraft carrier maintenance includes 3D printing upgrade

February 26, 2019 6:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — One of the nation’s aircraft carriers will spend the next two years in dry dock for some maintenance and state-of-the-art upgrades.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that the USS George H.W. Bush arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth on Thursday. It’ll spend the next 28 months at the public shipyard.

During that period the carrier will upgraded with 3D printing technology. It will also get exoskeleton suits and training models using virtual reality.

The Bush became part of the U.S. Navy’s fleet in 2009. The 100,000-ton (101,605-metric ton) ship is the last of the previous generation of aircraft carriers in the Nimitz class. The newest generation is the Ford class, which already includes the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Bush had returned from a deployment in August 2017.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct rescue swimmer training in Pacific Ocean

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.