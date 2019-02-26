Aircraft carrier maintenance includes 3D printing upgrade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — One of the nation’s aircraft carriers will spend the next two years in dry dock for some maintenance and state-of-the-art upgrades.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that the USS George H.W. Bush arrived at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth on Thursday. It’ll spend the next 28 months at the public shipyard.

During that period the carrier will upgraded with 3D printing technology. It will also get exoskeleton suits and training models using virtual reality.

The Bush became part of the U.S. Navy’s fleet in 2009. The 100,000-ton (101,605-metric ton) ship is the last of the previous generation of aircraft carriers in the Nimitz class. The newest generation is the Ford class, which already includes the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

The Bush had returned from a deployment in August 2017.

