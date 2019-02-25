Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Amazon adds former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to board

February 25, 2019 5:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has named former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to its board, the second woman of color to be added to the online retailer’s board of directors in a month.

Amazon and other big companies have been under pressure to diversify their boards. Earlier this month, Starbucks executive Rosalind Brewer joined Amazon’s board, the second black woman to ever sit on its board of directors.

With Nooyi’s addition, Seattle-based Amazon’s 11-person board now has five women members.

Nooyi stepped down as CEO of soda and snack company PepsiCo in October.

