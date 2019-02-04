Listen Live Sports

Amazon adds Starbucks executive Rosalind Brewer to board

February 4, 2019 6:43 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it has named Starbucks executive Rosalind Brewer to its board, making her the second black woman to ever sit on the online retailer’s board of directors.

Brewer is currently the chief operating officer at coffee chain Starbucks. She has also been CEO of Sam’s Club, the warehouse club owned by Walmart.

Seattle-based Amazon and other big companies have been under pressure to diversify their boards, which tend to be made up of white men.

With Brewer’s addition, Amazon’s 10-person board now has four women members.

Minority women hold less than 5 percent of board seats in Fortune 500 companies, according to the 2018 Board Diversity Census, released last month by the Alliance for Board Diversity and the consulting firm Deloitte.

