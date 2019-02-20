Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Amtrak modifies Keystone Service due to weather

February 20, 2019 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak is modifying its Keystone Service between New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, because of the impending winter storm.

On Wednesday, Trains 647 and 651 will terminate in Philadelphia. Train 656 will originate in Philadelphia and Train 620 is canceled.

Amtrak says Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.

Amtrak passengers are advised to check on their train’s status throughout the day.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.