Amtrak train slams into pickup truck on tracks

February 4, 2019 9:41 am
 
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say an Amtrak train carrying 72 passengers slammed into a pickup truck shortly after the driver got out.

Police in Charlestown said the truck had gone over a guardrail and had landed on the railroad tracks on Sunday night. The driver had suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Shortly afterward, the Amtrak Vermonter train hit the man’s vacated truck.

Police say passengers were removed from the train and taken by bus to the Bellows Falls, Vermont, Amtrak station.

Police requested that Amtrak stop all traffic during their investigation, but WMUR-TV reports that officials said a second train hit the truck. Scattered debris struck a firetruck, injuring one person inside who was taken to a hospital.

The accident was still under investigation.

