Appian: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $60.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $49.5 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $226.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 17 cents per share to a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $59.5 million to $59.8 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 46 cents per share to a loss of 42 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $258.5 million to $262.5 million.

Appian shares have climbed 45 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $38.75, a rise of 26 percent in the last 12 months.

