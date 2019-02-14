Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Apple resumes sale of iPhones in Germany, with Qualcomm chip

February 14, 2019 10:06 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Apple is resuming sales of older iPhone models in Germany after losing a patent dispute against chipmaker Qualcomm last year.

The company said Thursday it will sell iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models with Qualcomm rather than Intel chips inside to circumvent the injunction. It had pulled them off shelves in December.

In a statement, Apple accused Qualcomm of making “extortionist demands,” but added that “to ensure all iPhone models can again be available to customers in Germany, we have no choice but to stop using Intel chips and ship our phones with Qualcomm chips in Germany.”

The Dec. 20 ruling by a Munich court also required Apple to stop selling the iPhone X, which the company said has since been replaced with newer models.

