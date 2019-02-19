Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Arlington Asset Investment: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 19, 2019 7:13 am
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $26.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $37.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.6 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $91.8 million, or $3.18 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $46.1 million.

Arlington Asset Investment shares have climbed 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AI

