Average US price of gas jumps 10 cents per gallon, to $2.44

February 24, 2019 2:04 pm
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up 10 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.44.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump follows a rise in crude oil costs.

Lundberg says the price at the pump is 15 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.38 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.03 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.04.

