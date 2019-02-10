Listen Live Sports

Average US price of gas jumps a penny per gallon, to $2.34

February 10, 2019 1:19 pm
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny a gallon over the past two weeks, to $2.34.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that she expects gas prices to keep rising slightly as retailers pass on increases in wholesale costs to consumers.

Lundberg says the price at the pump is 32 cents lower than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.38 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.91 in Houston.

The average price of diesel fell a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.

