Bahrain’s Gulf Air says it is delaying, cancelling flights

February 27, 2019 8:53 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Bahrain-based long-haul carrier Gulf Air is acknowledging it is cancelling and delaying flights without explaining why.

Local media reported flight delays and cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday at Bahrain International Airport in Manama.

The airline, owned by the government of the island kingdom home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, said in a statement Wednesday that it is “working round the clock to stabilize the operation bringing back our schedule stability.”

Gulf Air officials and government officials did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about what’s causing the disruptions. Local Bahrain media suggested the airline faced a pilot shortage.

The flights included multiple destinations. Gulf Air later halted flights to Pakistan after it shut its airspace following its military saying it shot down two Indian fighter jets.

