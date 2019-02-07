Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Beacon Roofing: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 7, 2019 4:32 pm
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $893,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

Beacon Roofing shares have climbed 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.70, a drop of 39 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BECN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BECN

