Booz Allen: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

February 1, 2019 6:55 am
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $132 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 per share.

Booz Allen shares have climbed 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

