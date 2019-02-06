Brink’s: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $907.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $33.3 million, or 65 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.44 billion.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.75 billion.

Brink’s shares have increased 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 8 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCO

