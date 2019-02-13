Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Bulgaria freezes accounts receiving millions from Venezuela

February 13, 2019 12:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Officials in Bulgaria say they have frozen several bank accounts that received millions of euros transferred from Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.

Chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said Wednesday that the money was meant to be eventually sent to accounts abroad.

“All measures have been taken so that the funds that are still in the accounts … will be fully under our control and not leave the country on false grounds,” he said.

Tsatsarov said charges for money laundering would likely be pressed against the accounts’ owner, a Bulgarian citizen who was currently out of the country.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“Our government is working very closely with Bulgaria and other EU members to ensure that the wealth of the people of Venezuela is not stolen,” U.S. ambassador to Sofia, Eric Rubin, told reporters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.