Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 4

WASHINGTON —Commerce Department releases factory orders for December, 10 a.m.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

TUESDAY, Feb. 5

WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for January, 10 a.m. NOTE: The Commerce Department is postponing the release of international trade data for December.

The Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases international trade data for December, 8:30 a.m. NOTE: The Labor Department is postponing release of fourth-quarter productivity data.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, Feb. 7

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December, 3 p.m.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

FRIDAY, Feb. 8

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for December, 10 a.m.

