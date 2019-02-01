Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:
All times are Eastern.
MONDAY, Feb. 4
WASHINGTON —Commerce Department releases factory orders for December, 10 a.m.
Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
TUESDAY, Feb. 5
WASHINGTON — Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for January, 10 a.m. NOTE: The Commerce Department is postponing the release of international trade data for December.
The Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases international trade data for December, 8:30 a.m. NOTE: The Labor Department is postponing release of fourth-quarter productivity data.
General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
THURSDAY, Feb. 7
WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for December, 3 p.m.
Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for December, 10 a.m.
