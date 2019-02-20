Listen Live Sports

California airport worker dies when jet bridge tire explodes

February 20, 2019 10:16 am
 
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A worker at Southern California’s John Wayne Airport was killed when a tire on a jet bridge used to connect terminals to aircraft doors exploded during maintenance.

Airport spokeswoman Deanne Thompson says the accident happened late Tuesday morning in a workshop.

Thompson says two airport employees contractor were working on the tire, which was about 4 feet (1.2 meters) in diameter.

The explosion’s force set off a fire alarm that summoned airfield rescue crews.

One worker was pronounced dead. The other did not seek treatment.

Thompson says both worked for a company that maintains the Orange County airport’s luggage handling system and jet bridges. They are the moveable passenger-loading structures that connect terminals to airliner doors.

The state’s workplace safety agency, known as Cal-OSHA, will investigate.

