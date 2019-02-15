Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

California teachers say announcement on strike coming

February 15, 2019 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The union representing teachers in Oakland, California, says it will make an announcement Saturday about a potential strike, a day after a neutral fact-finding report was to be issued.

The Oakland teachers’ union could announce Saturday whether its 7,000 members will strike after negotiating with the Oakland Unified School District for more than a year and a half.

A report containing compromise recommendations from a neutral third-party was expected Friday.

Oakland schools spokesman John Sasaki told the San Francisco Chronicle that the district hopes the report will jumpstart negotiations.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

But Chaz Garcia, a leader with the Oakland Education Association, told the newspaper that members are not waiting for another offer from the district based on the report.

Garcia says the union will assess the report and decide what to do.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.