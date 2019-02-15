Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Candy company exec who mass-produced Peeps gets his own day

February 15, 2019 7:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — With prime Peeps season about to get underway, the Pennsylvania city where they’re “born” is honoring the man who brought marshmallow chicks to the masses.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that Bethlehem Mayor Robert Donchez proclaimed Friday as “Bob Born Day” in a ceremony at company offices.

Born, now 94, joined his father’s candy business in 1946 and figured out a way to automate production of Peeps, which had been made by hand. Today, Just Born produces about 5.5 million Peeps per day.

The city’s proclamation says Peeps are “an iconic symbol of Easter.”

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Just Born CEO Ross Born, Bob Born’s son, says “we are thankful for his many years of service to Just Born.”

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.