Cel-Sci: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 17 cents per share.

The cancer immunotherapy company posted revenue of $126,400 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $126,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.84. A year ago, they were trading at $1.82.

