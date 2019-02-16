Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
CEO ousted amid probe into disabled woman’s pregnancy

February 16, 2019 11:49 am
 
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida facility for people with disabilities has suspended its CEO amid an investigation into a resident’s pregnancy.

A caregiver at the Rockledge facility has been accused of impregnating the woman, who gave birth in 2015.

Florida Today reports the board of directors of the Bridges Foundation voted unanimously to suspend CEO David Cooke.

Chairwoman Susan Stokes Elmore said a panel of outside experts will review the facility’s policies and develop safeguards to prevent future assaults on residents.

Willie Shorter was charged Feb. 6 with lewd and lascivious battery on a disabled person after DNA evidence linked him with the child. Brevard County court records do not show whether Shorter has an attorney.

Information from: Florida Today (Melbourne, Fla.), http://www.floridatoday.com

