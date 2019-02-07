Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chipotle, Hanesbrands rise while Twitter, Dunkin slip

February 7, 2019 4:37 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

SunTrust Banks Inc., up $5.98 to $64.72

Southern regional banks BB&T and SunTrust are combining in an all-stock deal to create a new bank valued at about $66 billion.

Tapestry Inc., down $5.83 to $33.48

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags fell short of Wall Street forecasts, including a surprise decline in Kate Spade sales.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc., down $2.05 to $66.79

The owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains reported mixed financial results and a key sales measure fell short of forecasts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $59.72 to $585.78

The Mexican food chain beat Wall Street forecasts on strong sales and gave a positive outlook for a key sales measure.

Twitter Inc., down $3.36 to $30.80

The social media company gave a weak revenue forecast for the first quarter and said it expects expenses to jump 20 percent in 2019.

Hanesbrands Inc., up $3.14 to $18.71

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker reported better-than-expected financial results, with a strong sales increase at its Champion brand.

Cardinal Health Inc., up $3.46 to $54.25

The prescription drug distributor beat fiscal second-quarter forecasts and raised its profit forecast for 2019.

Kellogg Co., down $3.32 to $55.84

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles reported sales that fell short of Wall Street forecasts and gave a disappointing outlook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.