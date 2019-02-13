Listen Live Sports

Colfax: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 13, 2019
 
ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. (AP) _ Colfax Corp. (CFX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $45.9 million.

The Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $985.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $978.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.2 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.67 billion.

Colfax shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 25 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFX

