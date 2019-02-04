Community Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Monday reported net income of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Waldorf, Maryland, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Community Financial shares have climbed nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

