Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Community Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 4, 2019 10:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Monday reported net income of $3.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Waldorf, Maryland, said it had earnings of 69 cents per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $18.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Community Financial shares have climbed nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.