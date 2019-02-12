Listen Live Sports

Coty and Electronic Arts surge while Molson Coors dips

February 12, 2019 4:34 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $2.22 to $65.40

A potential liver disease under development by the biotechnology company failed to meet its treatment goal in a key study.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $5.09 to $102.33

The video game maker’s “Apex Legends” attracted more than 25 million registered users in the week since its release.

Ellie Mae Inc., up $17.03 to $98.95

The mortgage software company is being bought by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo for $37 billion.

Coty Inc., up $1.21 to $10.87

Investment firm JAB is seeking a majority stake in the beauty products maker by buying shares from existing stockholders.

Under Armour Inc., up $1.43 to $22.21

The active-wear company reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results and confirmed its outlook for the year.

Molson Coors Brewing Co., down $6.17 to $59.19

The brewer’s sales fell short of forecasts and it will restate results from 2016 and 2017 because of accounting errors.

RingCentral Inc., up $6.04 to $105.91

The cloud-based phone system provider reported a boost in revenue and profit for the fourth quarter, beating forecasts.

Varonis Systems Inc., down $8.73 to $55.23

The software company beat fourth-quarter forecasts, but gave weak guidance for the year.

