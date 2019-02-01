Dominion Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $641 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 89 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.45 billion, or $3.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.25. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.21.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share.

Dominion Energy shares have declined almost 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed almost 8 percent. The stock has declined 8 percent in the last 12 months.

