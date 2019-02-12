Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Dominion plans methane emissions cut over next decade

February 12, 2019 3:04 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy says it plans to cut methane emissions from its natural gas infrastructure by 50 percent over the next decade based on 2010 levels.

Dominion announced Tuesday that the initiative will prevent more than 430,000 metric tons of methane from entering the atmosphere. The company says over the last decade it has prevented more than 180,000 metric tons of methane from entering the atmosphere. It says the effort builds on a 50 percent carbon emissions cut across its electric fleet since 2000.

To reach the goal, the company says it will reduce or eliminate gas venting during planned maintenance and inspections, the largest source of these emission in its pipeline system. It also plans to replace older equipment with new, low-emission equipment and expand leak detection and repair programs.

