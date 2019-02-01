Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Driver who killed ride-hailing passenger gets death in China

February 1, 2019 1:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEIJING (AP) — A driver for the biggest ride-hailing company in China was sentenced to death Friday for raping and killing a young passenger, in a case that drew nationwide attention amid concerns over the safety of such services.

The Wenzhou City Intermediate Court sentenced Zhong Yuan after convicting him of robbery, rape and intentional homicide.

The court said the 28-year-old Zhong started working for Didi Chuxing after racking up gambling debts which he hoped to pay off by robbing passengers.

The company fired two executives and suspended one of its carpooling services following the killing last summer.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Didi says it books 30 million rides daily nationwide, making it by far the biggest ride-hailing company in China.

Police said the 19-year-old victim, identified only by her surname, Zhao, had used the carpooling service on the afternoon of Aug. 24 and messaged friends for help while being driven to a remote mountainous area outside Wenzhou.

The court said Zhong had sought to assault and rob another passenger a day before killing Zhao, which the company earlier acknowledged it did not respond to adequately.

A Didi spokeswoman on Friday said the company had no comment on Zhong’s sentencing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
2|5 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.