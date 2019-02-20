Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dulles surpasses Reagan National in passenger traffic

February 20, 2019 4:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Dulles International Airport has surpassed Reagan National Airport in passenger traffic.

Both airports serve the greater Washington, D.C., area and are run by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

For years, the airports authority has tried to direct the majority of its growth to Dulles, where billions of dollars have been spent on infrastructure improvements. In recent years, though, more passengers have gone to Reagan, which sits within the region’s urban core.

The airports authority announced Tuesday, though, that in 2018 Dulles surpassed Reagan in passenger traffic. Dulles had 24.1 million passengers in 2018, while Reagan had 23.5 million passengers.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Dulles saw a 5 percent increase in passenger traffic while Reagan, which is operating at capacity, saw a 2 percent decrease.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.