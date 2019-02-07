Dynex Capital: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $78.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $32 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $50.5 million.

Dynex Capital shares have increased slightly more than 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 1 percent in the last 12 months.

