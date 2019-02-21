Emergent Biosolutions: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $270.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.7 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $782.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Emergent Biosolutions said it expects revenue in the range of $185 million to $205 million.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have risen 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63.72, a rise of 28 percent in the last 12 months.

