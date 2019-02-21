Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Enviva Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 21, 2019 5:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.4 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $564 million.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Enviva Partners shares have risen 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 9 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.