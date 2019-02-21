Enviva Partners: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Enviva Partners LP (EVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.4 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $168.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $564 million.

Enviva Partners shares have risen 4 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 9 percent in the last 12 months.

