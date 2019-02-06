EPlus: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $345.7 million in the period.

EPlus shares have risen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $80.14, a rise of slightly more than 5 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.