EPlus: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

February 6, 2019
 
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $345.7 million in the period.

EPlus shares have risen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $80.14, a rise of slightly more than 5 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

