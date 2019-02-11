Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Euronext in bidding war with Nasdaq for Oslo stock exchange

February 11, 2019 6:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Netherlands-based Euronext has increased its offer to acquire the Oslo stock exchange, stepping up a bidding war with rival Nasdaq, which owns all the other bourses in the Nordic-Baltic region.

Euronext offered Monday 158 kroner ($18.25) per share, up from a previous bid of 145 kroner. It reportedly values the company at 6.79 billion kroner ($784 million) and is 6 kroner above the offer from Nasdaq, which is due to expire on March 4.

Oslo Boers has indicated it prefers a deal with Nasdaq. Nasdaq already operates the main stock exchanges in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the three Baltic countries.

Euronext, which operates six exchanges in Europe, said the acceptance period was extended to March 11. It launched its first bid on Dec. 28.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.