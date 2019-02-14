Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Federal utility picks exec of Canada power company as CEO

February 14, 2019 3:21 pm
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has picked the leader of one of Canada’s largest power companies to head the $11 billion federal corporation.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Valley Authority board announced the selection of Jeffrey Lyash as president and CEO effective in April.

Lyash is president and CEO of Ontario Power Generation Inc. He was formerly president of CB&I Power and executive vice president of energy supply for Duke Energy. He also served in management roles with Progress Energy and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Lyash is chairman of the Electric Power Research Institute, an international nonprofit for public interest energy and environmental research.

Lyash replaces Bill Johnson, who’s retiring after joining the federal utility in 2013.

TVA serves about 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states.

