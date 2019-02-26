Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Flight returns to airport after reports of fumes

February 26, 2019 3:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — A Chicago-bound passenger jet has had to return to a Connecticut airport after what the Federal Aviation Administration described as fumes were reported on board.

Authorities say American Airlines Flight 2250 made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday shortly after takeoff.

American Airlines described the issue as an “odor” caused by a faulty air conditioning unit.

Airline spokesman Ross Feinstein says there were 93 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737-800. There were no reported injuries.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Feinstein says the issued has been fixed. Most passengers were rebooked on other flights.

The FAA is investigating.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the number of people on board was 99, not 138.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.