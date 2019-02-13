Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Former Renault boss Ghosn loses compensation, shares

February 13, 2019 8:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — French car maker Renault says it will not pay former Chairman Carlos Ghosn compensation following his resignation.

Renault says in a statement Wednesday its board unanimously decided to waive Ghosn’s “non-compete commitment and, consequently, not to pay the corresponding compensation equal to two years fixed and variable compensation.”

Ghosn has been detained in Tokyo since November. He has been charged with falsifying financial reports in under-reporting compensation and breach of trust in having Nissan Motor Co. shoulder investment losses and paying a Saudi businessman.

Renault also canceled shares granted to Ghosn from 2015 to 2018, which were subject to his continued presence at Renault. The board noted “that such condition is not met, thereby triggering the loss of Mr. Ghosn’s rights to the definitive acquisition of such shares.”

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.