Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

France to lift investment in electric car battery cells

February 13, 2019 10:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — France is planning to invest 700 million euros ($790 million) over the next five years to boost its production of battery cells for electric cars.

Advisers to French President Emmanuel Macron said he is set to make the announcement Wednesday night at a dinner of international carmakers representatives in Paris gathering for the centenary of the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

They were speaking anonymously ahead of the president’s speech.

The German government announced last November that it has set aside around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to support battery cell production.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

France and Germany want to produce batteries at a large scale in Europe in order to sustain international competition and reduce the dependence of European carmaker on Asian battery suppliers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.