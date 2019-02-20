Listen Live Sports

Gannett Co.: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 20, 2019 7:16 am
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co. (GCI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $751.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.92 billion.

Gannett Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.74 billion to $2.81 billion.

Gannett Co. shares have risen 32 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 11 percent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

