Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Garmin and La-Z-Boy rise while CVS and Southwest tumble

February 20, 2019 4:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Garmin Ltd., up $12.09 to $83.06

Higher demand for fitness trackers and navigation devices pushed profit and forecasts beyond Wall Street’s expectations.

Owens & Minor Inc., down $1.39 to $6.55

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The medical supply distributor’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of forecasts and it slashed its dividend.

CVS Health Corp., down $5.66 to $64.22

The drug store operator gave investors a weak profit outlook, citing issues with its long-term health care services business.

Devon Energy Corp., up $1.96 to $30.27

The oil and gas producer beat revenue forecasts on a boost in production and will separate its shale assets.

Concho Resources Inc., down $8.55 to $112.45

The oil and gas company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Cadence Design Systems Inc., up $2.43 to $55.07

Higher revenue pushed the software maker to a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $3.26 to $54.41

The airline expects the government shutdown to cut $60 million from its first-quarter revenue and a federal investigation found that it is making mistakes in calculating luggage weight.

La-Z-Boy Inc., up $3.79 to $36.01

The furniture maker’s quarterly profit more than doubled on higher sales, beating Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.