Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Genworth Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 5, 2019 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $329 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.43 billion.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.80. A year ago, they were trading at $2.88.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GNW

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.