Gladstone Capital: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

February 6, 2019 6:11 pm
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Capital Corp. (GLAD) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $3.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.

Gladstone Capital shares have increased 21 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.86, a rise of slightly more than 5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLAD

